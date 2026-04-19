Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 948.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

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