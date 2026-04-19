20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

20/20 Biolabs Inc (NASDAQ:AIDX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. 96,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 322,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 20/20 Biolabs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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20/20 Biolabs Trading Up 3.5%

About 20/20 Biolabs

We develop and commercialize AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. We offer two families of lab tests, both under our OneTest brand: (i) OneTest for Cancer, a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test which has been our primary commercial focus and source of revenues since we wound down our COVID-19 testing business, and (ii) OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, that we expect to launch in the first half of 2026.

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