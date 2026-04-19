Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$100.23 and last traded at C$100.23. 8,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.19.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.16.

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Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.2899 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Purpose US Cash Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Company Profile

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective. The fund invests primarily in high interest deposit accounts and highquality money market securities denominated in US dollars and generally with term to maturity not exceeding one year.

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