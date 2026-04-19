Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.52. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 115,403 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.