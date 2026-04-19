Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.52. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 115,403 shares trading hands.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.
Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.
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