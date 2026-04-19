Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 382.04 and traded as high as GBX 438. Conduit shares last traded at GBX 431.50, with a volume of 8,877,590 shares.

Conduit Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £647.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 382.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 443.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conduit news, insider Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427, for a total value of £234,850. Also, insider Neil David Eckert sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £19,739.50. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conduit

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited. The outlook assigned to these ratings is positive.

Conduit Holdings Limited is the ultimate parent of Conduit Re and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

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