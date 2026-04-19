San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$3.60. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 180,923 shares.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.15 million, a PE ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

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San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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