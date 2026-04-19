Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. 99,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Gold X Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$191.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

About Gold X Mining

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Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title. The company was formerly known as Sandspring Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Gold X Mining Corp. in November 2019. Gold X Mining Corp.

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