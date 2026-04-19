SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SIGCY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SIGCY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.09. 1,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SIG Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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SIG Group Stock Performance

SIG Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.43.

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SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022.

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