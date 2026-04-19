Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.2160. 84,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the Ruby Hill Gold Project, located in Eureka County, Nevada, which hosts a Carlin‐style gold system. Through surface sampling, trenching and drilling programs, Augusta Gold aims to delineate and expand mineral resources on the property.

The Ruby Hill project comprises multiple historic workings and target areas over more than 25 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.