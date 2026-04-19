JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Holdings Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after buying an additional 413,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after buying an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,296,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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