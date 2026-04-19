VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.29. 8,981,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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