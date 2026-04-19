Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 12.6% – Here’s Why

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 94,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 15,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Permanent TSB Group Trading Down 12.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

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Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

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Permanent TSB Group plc is an Irish retail bank headquartered in Dublin, offering a full range of banking products and services to personal and small business customers. The company’s core activities include mortgage lending, personal loans, savings and current accounts, and digital banking platforms. Permanent TSB also provides home insurance and credit cards, aiming to serve the day-to-day banking needs of consumers across the Republic of Ireland.

Founded in 1816 as the Irish Permanent Building Society, the company demutualised in 1994 and merged with Trustee Savings Bank in 1999 to form Permanent TSB.

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