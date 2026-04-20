Block (NYSE:XYZ) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Block and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 7 27 4 2.87 Rigetti Computing 1 3 8 0 2.58

Valuation & Earnings

Block currently has a consensus target price of $81.72, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Block.

This table compares Block and Rigetti Computing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $24.19 billion 1.76 $1.31 billion $2.10 33.92 Rigetti Computing $7.09 million 928.32 -$216.21 million ($0.68) -29.13

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Block and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block 5.40% 6.66% 3.87% Rigetti Computing -3,111.92% -14.91% -11.36%

Risk & Volatility

Block has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Block beats Rigetti Computing on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

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Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rigetti Computing

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Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

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