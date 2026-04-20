Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Financial Review

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -145.52% -115.63% Waters 20.30% 34.79% 16.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$6.85 million ($472.64) 0.00 Waters $3.17 billion 10.16 $642.63 million $10.77 30.40

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Waters”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Waters 0 8 9 3 2.75

Waters has a consensus price target of $387.53, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Waters’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.