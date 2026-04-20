Head to Head Analysis: Argan (NYSE:AGX) vs. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Argan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A Argan 14.59% 33.62% 14.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConstruction Group $53.21 million 0.98 $900,000.00 N/A N/A Argan $944.61 million 8.93 $137.77 million $9.74 62.08

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Argan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneConstruction Group and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Argan 0 4 4 1 2.67

Argan has a consensus target price of $425.40, indicating a potential downside of 29.65%. Given Argan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Volatility and Risk

OneConstruction Group has a beta of 8.04, meaning that its share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argan beats OneConstruction Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConstruction Group

(Get Free Report)

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

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