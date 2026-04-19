Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $301.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of -193.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -479.47%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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