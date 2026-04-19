Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $350.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $249.94 and a one year high of $351.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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