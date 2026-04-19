VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.57. 843,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,670,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

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Institutional Trading of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

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