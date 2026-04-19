Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.71. 2,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion and a PE ratio of 47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

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Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, operating a network of more than 2,400 corporate and franchise stores across every province and territory. Its grocery banners include Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs, while its joint venture with George Weston Limited underpins a portfolio of hard-discount and premium formats. Loblaw maintains its headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with American depositary receipts quoted on OTCMKTS under the symbol LBLCF.

In addition to conventional grocery retailing, Loblaw provides pharmacy services through its Shoppers Drug Mart chain, one of Canada’s leading health and beauty networks.

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