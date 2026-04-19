Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 226.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.