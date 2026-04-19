Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burk Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 587,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,553,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 681,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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