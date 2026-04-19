Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 34,785 Shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Simplify Barrier Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Simplify Barrier Income ETF worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 390,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 60,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000.

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Simplify Barrier Income ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA SBAR opened at $25.72 on Friday. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

About Simplify Barrier Income ETF

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

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