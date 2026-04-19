Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $356.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.30 and a fifty-two week high of $358.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

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