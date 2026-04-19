First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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