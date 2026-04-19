Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA Stake Boosted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.