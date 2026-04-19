Seeds Investor LLC Buys 3,314 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 222.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $291.78 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.14.

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SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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