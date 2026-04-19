Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3%

CNI stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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