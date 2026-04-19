Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,231 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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