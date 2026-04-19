26,144 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE DELL opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $197.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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