Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.47% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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