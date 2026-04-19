Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

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Citigroup Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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