Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi reported a blowout Q1 — $3.06 EPS vs. $2.63 expected and $24.6B revenue (highest quarterly revenue in a decade) plus a $6.3B share‑buyback tranche and reaffirmed profitability targets — the core catalyst lifting the stock. Citigroup (C) Valuation Check After Strong Q1 Earnings Beat And Decade High Quarterly Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Banks broadly benefited from a trading desk windfall in Q1 — stronger fixed‑income/trading revenue helped Citi’s top line, supporting forward earnings momentum. Wall Street banks ride trading boom, but flag risks to deals and growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and modeling updates have turned constructive after the quarter — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target above the current level provide further support to the rally. Citigroup Stock (C) Opinions on Q1 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate activity: Citi partnered with IFC on a $98M facility to reduce currency risk in South Africa — a sign of ongoing global client financing involvement and fee/revenue opportunities in emerging markets. IFC, Citigroup launch $98m facility to cut currency risk in South Africa
- Neutral Sentiment: Talent hire in Europe: Citi is expanding coverage in Germany/Austria with a senior hire from Deutsche Bank — incremental for local origination but unlikely to move the stock materially near term. Citi hires Deutsche Bank’s Wagner to head Private Company coverage in Germany, Austria
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been reported (several execs sold shares in recent months), which investors may watch as a mild headwind or a signal to re‑test conviction after the run. Citigroup Stock (C) Opinions on Q1 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market risk: commentators caution that the broader market rally is sentiment‑driven (geopolitical ceasefire hopes, etc.), leaving bank stocks exposed to reversals if macro or deal flow outlooks disappoint. The Nasdaq’s Historic Rally Doesn’t Mean the Risk Is Gone
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.
Citigroup Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
See Also
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