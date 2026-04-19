Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 1,693,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,574,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

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