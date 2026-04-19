UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $325.27 and last traded at $324.0780. 8,134,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,468,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.40.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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