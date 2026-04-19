Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Stock Down 2.0%

Welltower stock opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.55 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

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About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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