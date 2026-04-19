Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.6383. 597,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 907,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6349.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

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About Aftermath Silver

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Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Vancouver-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on acquiring and advancing silver and gold assets in the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on identifying district-scale opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions and applying modern exploration and development techniques to unlock value from underexplored properties.

The company’s flagship asset is the Relief Canyon project in Pershing County, Nevada, which operated as a heap leach gold mine in recent years and remains on care and maintenance.

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