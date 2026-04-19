iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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