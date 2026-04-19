Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 34,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 46,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

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Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.1837 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.40% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth. QYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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