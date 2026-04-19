Critical Review: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) versus Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $85.33 million 4.25 -$74.90 million ($0.20) -4.65 Hims & Hers Health $2.35 billion 2.79 $128.37 million $0.51 56.35

This table compares Standard BioTools and Hims & Hers Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Standard BioTools and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hims & Hers Health 1 13 3 0 2.12

Standard BioTools presently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Standard BioTools’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Standard BioTools is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -59.39% -11.21% -8.51% Hims & Hers Health 5.47% 22.48% 7.02%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Standard BioTools on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

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