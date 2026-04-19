Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,138,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,268,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,607,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,659,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,769 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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