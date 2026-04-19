Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,140 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,794,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,418,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,521,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,402,000 after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,977,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 3,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,057,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.