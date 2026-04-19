Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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