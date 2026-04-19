Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in AECOM $ACM

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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