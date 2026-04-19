iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 6.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $104,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $274.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day moving average is $251.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $187.70 and a 52 week high of $275.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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