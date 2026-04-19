Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 24,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 673,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 541,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 454,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $161.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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