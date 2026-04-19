Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $54,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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