Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,821 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,748,000 after acquiring an additional 322,207 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,088,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

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