Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 2,119 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $278.29 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.09.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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