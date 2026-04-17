The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 131.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $445.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

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The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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