JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.36.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $226.34 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.79. The company has a market capitalization of $830.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 161,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Q1 Results

Quarterly beat and strong trading/IB momentum — JPM reported better‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue ahead, markets/investment‑banking revenue notably strong), which supports upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. OCC Clearance

Regulatory relief — The OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to JPM’s trade surveillance program, removing a regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. PT Raises

Analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others) after the quarter, providing buy‑side momentum and validation for the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Preferred Dividends

Dividend and corporate housekeeping — JPM declared preferred dividends and set its virtual annual meeting date (May 19); supportive for income investors but not a major stock mover. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Dimon Risks

Macro/regulatory commentary — Management reiterated macro and geopolitical risks (background uncertainty); relevant for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. NII Outlook Trimmed

Trimmed NII guidance — Management pulled back full‑year net‑interest‑income expectations, which hurts forward earnings visibility and dampens some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Buybacks Commentary

Management caution on buybacks/valuation — CEO comments that the stock “isn’t cheap” and signals around moderating buybacks reduce a common support for the share price. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Several senior executives (including the CFO and COO) disclosed Rule 10b5‑1 sales and a hedge fund trimmed a sizable stake; such flows can add short‑term selling pressure or feed negative sentiment. CFO Sale Fund Trim

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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