Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Receives $232.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

In related news, CFO Michael L. Hodges sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $3,533,228.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,261.10. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Sluiter sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,085,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,800. This trade represents a 45.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,258 shares of company stock worth $179,141,707. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GPOR opened at $192.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.59. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $160.95 and a 52-week high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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